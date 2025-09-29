Fuelling change: Women-run petrol bunk soon in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has laid the foundation for the district’s first SHG-managed refuelling station at Nalgonda. Under the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti’ initiative, the project is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore and will be established in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Officials pointed out that this facility costs more than the SHG-operated bunks at Narayanpet and Sangareddy, which were built at Rs 1.5 crore each. It will also be one of the most advanced refuelling stations in the state, they added.

Designed to be a comprehensive hub for SHGs, the 1.5-acre complex along the Nalgonda-Nagarjunasagar road will include an EV charging station, a supermarket, and a cafeteria, ensuring multiple revenue streams, which is expected to generate a monthly income of Rs 40,000 for the participating members, the officials added.

An SHG member hailed the efforts of District Collector Ila Tripathi to secure the entire investment from IOCL. She also pointed out that the complex being set up near the government medical and nursing colleges and the new integrated residential school is expected to ensure that there are regular customers.

Speaking to TNIE, District Rural Development Officer Y Shekhar Reddy said the construction of the complex is set to be completed by January-end. The move has also prompted Bharat Petroleum to propose another petrol bunk near the Clock Centre in Nalgonda, he stated, adding that the district is expected to host three SHG-run petrol bunks soon.