Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH expansion works to start in Feb 2026: Min Venkat

HYDERABAD: The tendering process for the long-awaited Hyderabad-Vijayawada (NH-65) eight-lane expansion project has been cleared and the works are set to commence in February 2026.

Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced this while speaking to the reporters here on Sunday.

The minister said the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway is one of the busiest and accident-prone corridors in the region. “Around 17 black spots have already been identified and flyovers are being constructed to enhance safety,” he said.

“The project will adopt cutting-edge technology to deliver a high-speed, accident-free expressway with the highest quality standards. Once completed, the new corridor will enable commuters to reach Vijayawada from Hyderabad in just two hours,” he added.

Komatireddy said that he had recently met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi seeking cooperation in expediting the project. The state is receiving complete support from the Union government, he said.

The minister also revealed that the ambitious Bharat Future City-Amaravati greenfield highway, spanning approximately 230 km, is progressing rapidly.