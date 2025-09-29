Khammam cotton farmers suffer crop loss

KHAMMAM: Cotton farmers in Khammam are facing heavy crop damage due to incessant rains. Farmers said the crop is wilting as persistent moisture and lack of sunlight have caused flowers to drop, leaves to turn red, and pods to blacken and fall.

Fields that should be filled with green plants and white cotton now appear dry and barren. Farmers, already distressed after the green gram crop was destroyed by rains last month, say the cotton they had pinned their hopes on is also drying up.

Cotton was cultivated on 2.25 lakh acres in Khammam and 2.40 lakh acres in Bhadradri. With rains continuing for several days, the cotton that has burst needs to be picked, but labourers are not able to enter the muddy fields. Picking has halted, and soaked cotton is turning black and losing market value.

Farmers said yields per acre, which earlier stood at 10 quintals, are now down to three or four. “Normally, cotton is picked three to five times, but this year we may manage only one round,” they lamented.