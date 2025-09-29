KTR slams CM Revanth for ‘maintaining silence’ on Almatti dam issue

ACHAMPET: BRS working president KT Rama Rao found fault with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for “maintaining silence” on the decision of Karnataka government to increase the height of Almatti dam.

Addressing the “Jana Garjana” public meeting at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district, the BRS leader warned that if the Almatti height was increased by five metres at a cost of Rs 70,000 crore, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would be deprived of Krishna waters. “Revanth Reddy calls himself the Nallamala Tiger, but on issues like this, he behaves like a domestic cat,” he mocked the CM.

Rama Rao recalled that even the undivided Andhra Pradesh governments had opposed Almatti’s expansion and demanded to know why Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and Revanth in Telangana were keeping mum now. “Revanth Reddy is trying to protect his CM’s chair. If he has guts, let him summon the Karnataka CM, involve Rahul Gandhi and stop this conspiracy. Otherwise, the BRS workers will prevent it,” Rama Rao said.