KTR slams CM Revanth for ‘maintaining silence’ on Almatti dam issue

ACHAMPET: BRS working president KT Rama Rao found fault with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for “maintaining silence” on the decision of Karnataka government to increase the height of Almatti dam.
Addressing the “Jana Garjana” public meeting at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district, the BRS leader warned that if the Almatti height was increased by five metres at a cost of Rs 70,000 crore, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would be deprived of Krishna waters. “Revanth Reddy calls himself the Nallamala Tiger, but on issues like this, he behaves like a domestic cat,” he mocked the CM.
Rama Rao recalled that even the undivided Andhra Pradesh governments had opposed Almatti’s expansion and demanded to know why Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and Revanth in Telangana were keeping mum now. “Revanth Reddy is trying to protect his CM’s chair. If he has guts, let him summon the Karnataka CM, involve Rahul Gandhi and stop this conspiracy. Otherwise, the BRS workers will prevent it,” Rama Rao said.
He alleged that out of jealousy that credit would go to KCR, the Congress government has abandoned the nearly-complete Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Scheme. “Ninety percent of the project was finished under BRS. Instead of completing the last 10 per cent, they gave it a new name after Jaipal Reddy who had nothing to do with it. This is ridiculous,” he said.
Highlighting the achievements of the BRS regime, Rama Rao said Kalwakurthy lift irrigation project brought water to 90,000 acres in Achampet, while 70,000 acres more were sanctioned under Achampet Lift with Rs 1,350 crore funds. “But Revanth, who calls himself Achampet’s son, has shelved it,” he alleged.
Congress Debt Card
Referring to the unfulfilled guarantees of the Congress, Rama Rao said: “They assured Rs 4,000 assistance to mothers-in-law and Rs 2,500 to daughters-in-law, creating divisions in families. They promised Rs 4,000 pension to the elderly, but withheld two months’ payment. They owe eight lakh brides eight lakh tolas of gold under Kalyana Lakshmi and Rs 44,000 to every disabled citizen. That is why we launched the Congress Debt Card — to remind people of these lies,” he said while urging the voters to show this debt card to Congress leaders during the ensuing elections.