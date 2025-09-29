Lite byte: ‘Punished’ with a plum post?

The recent controversy surrounding the Rajanna-Sircilla District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha’s protocol violation, as alleged by Government Whip Adi Srinivas, during the Praja Palana Day celebrations on September 17, has created quite a stir in the state.

Following a complaint lodged by Srinivas with the CMO, the state chief secretary issued a notice to the collector, seeking an explanation.

Though it is not known whether or not the collector gave his side of the story, the controversy culminated in Jha being transferred and posted as special secretary of R&B department, which is considering a “good post”.

Now the question being asked in both political and officials circles is — Was it a punishment transfer or reward with a plum post?

Outsourcing staff hit a dead end

Outsourcing employees, who often match — if not outshine — their regular counterparts in performance, continue to be paid on par with daily wage workers.

Frustrated, a group of such employees from a department that rakes in nearly Rs 200 crore every month recently knocked on the doors of their IAS boss, seeking regularisation of their services.

But instead of addressing their plea, the officer reportedly launched into his own list of woes, lamenting that even IAS officials grapple with service-related issues.

At one point, he is said to have dramatically declared that he was “down and out” — leaving the employees more stunned than reassured.

Inputs: Manda Ravinder Reddy, B Kartheek