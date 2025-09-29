Musi river now a synonym for filth, govt committed to rejuvenating it: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the Musi river had become a “synonym for filth” and reiterated his government’s commitment to the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP). Appealing for public cooperation, he said that houses would be provided to those displaced by the project and cautioned the poor against purchasing encroached lands being sold at cheap rates.

The chief minister inaugurated the redeveloped Bathukamma Kunta at Amberpet, taken up by HYDRAA, along with new STPs. Addressing a public meeting later, he defended the government’s decision to set up HYDRAA, noting that it was established with the right intention despite criticism.

Citing the example of actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, he said: “HYDRAA demolished N-Convention at Hitec City. That belonged to Nagarjuna, who is wealthy by birth and also a good friend of mine. But he had encroached Tummidi Kunta. Later, he came forward and gave two acres for its development. The government appreciates such moves.”