Musi river now a synonym for filth, govt committed to rejuvenating it: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the Musi river had become a “synonym for filth” and reiterated his government’s commitment to the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP). Appealing for public cooperation, he said that houses would be provided to those displaced by the project and cautioned the poor against purchasing encroached lands being sold at cheap rates.
The chief minister inaugurated the redeveloped Bathukamma Kunta at Amberpet, taken up by HYDRAA, along with new STPs. Addressing a public meeting later, he defended the government’s decision to set up HYDRAA, noting that it was established with the right intention despite criticism.
Citing the example of actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, he said: “HYDRAA demolished N-Convention at Hitec City. That belonged to Nagarjuna, who is wealthy by birth and also a good friend of mine. But he had encroached Tummidi Kunta. Later, he came forward and gave two acres for its development. The government appreciates such moves.”
On environmental challenges, the chief minister said: “After Covid-19, many changes have occurred in climate and environment. Our infrastructure is designed to handle 2 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, but now we face situations of up to 40 cm in a day. This is happening across the country. Anticipating such challenges, the government has decided to protect the environment and waterbodies by removing encroachments on nalas and lakes.”
Taking a dig at critics, he added: “For some who studied in Guntur, Gudivada or America, poverty may seem like an excursion. But I was born here and I know the plight of the poor. When the Musi river flooded and houses were submerged, I stayed awake past midnight giving instructions to officials on relief works.”
He also instructed minister Ponnam Prabhakar and District Collector Dasari Harichandana to hold a special review
on Amberpet and asserted that the government would construct an integrated government offices complex as a mini-Secretariat. “By December 9, the government will give all required clearances and funds,” he said.
Bathukamma Kunta to be named after VHR
On the request of BRS MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed minister Ponnam Prabhakar to prepare plans to name Bathukamma Kunta after veteran Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao. During his speech, Venkatesh said Hanumantha Rao had fought for the rejuvenation of Bathukamma Kunta for decades.