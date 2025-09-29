Revanth’s native Kondareddypally is south India’s first fully solar-powered village

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s native village Kondareddypally has become the south India’s first 100 per cent solar-powered village.

On Sunday, the government announced that Kondareddypally has achieved the rare distinction of being southern India’s first fully solar-powered village under the Green Energy Mission.

Situated in Vangoor mandal of Nagarkurnool district, the village has around 514 houses and 11 government buildings.

According to officials, around 480 houses are already running on 3 KW rooftop panels, while schools and offices (all 11 government buildings) are powered by 60 KW solar units.

“Even the 34 mud-walled homes will be covered soon, once their Indiramma houses are ready. Each house now generates 360 units of electricity per month, ensuring uninterrupted power and eliminating monthly electricity bills,” the officials added.

The officials further informed that surplus energy is being supplied to the grid at Rs 5.25 per unit. “In September alone, the village sold one lakh units, earning nearly Rs 5 lakh — a first-of-its-kind story of villagers becoming green entrepreneurs,” they added.