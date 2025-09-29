SEC announces dates for local body elections in Telangana amid pending BC reservation case

HYDERABAD: Even as the case on 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes was pending in the Telangana High Court, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced the schedule for local body elections starting October 9.

The elections for ZPTCs, MPTCs will be held in two phases and Sarpanches will be held in three phases.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini released the poll schedule today. The ZPTC and MPTC elections will be held first, followed by polls for Sarpanches. Elections will be conducted for 12,733 gram panchayats and 1,12,288 wards.

Nominations for MPTC and ZPTC seats will be accepted starting from October 9. The first phase of polling will be held on October 23, and the second phase on October 27. For Gram Panchayats, the first phase of polling will be held on October 31, the second on November 4, and the third on November 8.