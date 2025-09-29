SEC may issue Telangana local body poll schedule today

HYDERABAD: The state government is expected to move ahead with local body elections under the 42% reservation policy after the Telangana High Court declined to stay the process.
The State Election Commission (SEC) is likely to issue the poll schedule on Monday, setting the stage for elections even as the matter remains under judicial consideration.
A senior official from the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department told TNIE: “The court has not prevented the stategovernment or the Election Commission from issuing the notification. Following this, the government has decided to go ahead with the election.”
13 of 31 ZP chairperson posts reserved for BCs
The Backwards Classes Welfare department had earlier issued GO Ms No. 9, extending 42% reservations in rural and urban local bodies. The order was challenged in the high court, but a lunch motion hearing on Saturday did not result in any restriction on the conduct of elections. The court clarified that it would continue hearing the writ petition even after the election notification is released, as the plea was filed before the notification’s issuance.
On Saturday, the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment issued a formal notification under Section 176 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, and GO Ms No. 41 dated September 26. Signed by director Dr G Srijana, the order reserved the offices of Zilla Praja Parishad (ZP) chairpersons across the state for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and women, while also listing unreserved seats for the second ordinary elections. Of the 31 ZP chairperson posts, 13 have been reserved for BCs.
District authorities have also completed a similar exercise, earmarking reserved positions for BCs, SCs, STs and women in line with government orders.
Even as preparations intensify, the government’s decision to implement 42% reservations remains subject to judicial scrutiny. Senior officials have acknowledged that both the government and the SEC will be bound by the high court’s final verdict.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders have expressed confidence that the order will withstand legal challenge, pointing out that it is backed by the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey and the recommendations of a dedicated commission on backwardness in local governance.
Whether the state government will be able to complete the elections as planned, however, will depend on the outcome of the ongoing litigation.