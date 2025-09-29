SEC may issue Telangana local body poll schedule today

HYDERABAD: The state government is expected to move ahead with local body elections under the 42% reservation policy after the Telangana High Court declined to stay the process.

The State Election Commission (SEC) is likely to issue the poll schedule on Monday, setting the stage for elections even as the matter remains under judicial consideration.

A senior official from the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department told TNIE: “The court has not prevented the stategovernment or the Election Commission from issuing the notification. Following this, the government has decided to go ahead with the election.”

13 of 31 ZP chairperson posts reserved for BCs

The Backwards Classes Welfare department had earlier issued GO Ms No. 9, extending 42% reservations in rural and urban local bodies. The order was challenged in the high court, but a lunch motion hearing on Saturday did not result in any restriction on the conduct of elections. The court clarified that it would continue hearing the writ petition even after the election notification is released, as the plea was filed before the notification’s issuance.