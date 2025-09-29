Telangana Adivasis hold massive rally, demand removal of Lambadas from ST list

KHAMMAM: The Tribal Joint Action Committee, under the banner of “Dharma Yuddham,” organised a massive rally and public meeting on Sunday at the Junior College grounds in Bhadrachalam, demanding the removal of Lambadas from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

The turnout exceeded expectations, with thousands of tribals from nine sub-castes across the two Telugu states packing the venue. The programme began with traditional tribal dances, followed by a large rally from the Bridge Centre to the Junior College grounds. Participants also garlanded the statue of Komaram Bheem before the meeting commenced.

Anticipating the scale of the mobilisation, the Bhadradri police deployed hundreds of personnel and made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.