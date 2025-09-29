Telangana govt rolls out new science, math lab manuals for schools

HYDERABAD: With the aim of linking classroom learning to real-life experiences, the School Education department has developed new Science and Mathematics Lab Manuals for government schools.

They are designed to strengthen students’ observation skills, encourage experimentation, and make education more practical and engaging.

The lab manuals — covering General Science, Physical Science, Biological Science, and Mathematics — are intended for Classes 6 to 9 in government schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Model Schools, and Telangana residential institutions.

Science lab manuals for Classes 6 to 10 have already been printed and distribution has begun from the Government Textbook Press to district-level godowns. Printing of Mathematics lab manuals is under way and will be distributed soon.

Officials said the manuals, developed in English, can also be used by Telugu and Urdu medium students. Each high school will receive a set of 26 manuals — 16 for science and 10 for mathematics — while upper primary schools will get eight manuals each (four for general science and four for mathematics).

The Education department has also issued guidelines to ensure that 100% of the manuals reach schools. Headmasters and teachers have been instructed to integrate activities from the manuals into classroom teaching, encourage hands-on learning, and ensure labs function effectively. The manuals are meant to serve as structured guides for practical experiments rather than mere reference notes.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at equipping students with the practical knowledge required to compete in today’s fast-changing world, while also helping them achieve class-specific learning outcomes.