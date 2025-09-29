TGSRTC sanctions Rs 108 crore for new bus depots, stations

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday announced that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has sanctioned Rs 108.02 crore to strengthen passenger amenities across the state. The funds will be used for constructing new depots, upgrading, restoring, and modernising bus stations.
According to administrative approval, the projects will cover 30 locations, including Madgul, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Regonda, Vemulawada, Gangadhara, Nizamabad, Ghanpur, Palvoncha, Munugodu, Chandur, Choutuppal, Ieeja, Wanaparthy, Pebber, Kollapur, Pentlavelli, Dummugudem, Mandalapalli, Aswaraopeta, Husnabad, Kathalapur, Godavarikhani, Gudur, Marriguda, Nekkonda, Narsampet, Veligonda, and others. The proposals also include shopping complexes at Narsampet and Nekkonda bus stations.
The Civil Engineering department has been directed to commence the approved works immediately. Highlighting the government’s renewed focus on TGSRTC, the minister said that after a decade of neglect, the corporation is now witnessing a revival through initiatives such as the Mahalakshmi scheme, which facilitated the purchase of new buses, establishment of depots, and development of passenger facilities.
“TGSRTC is moving forward with a three-pronged approach—safeguarding the organisation, ensuring passenger safety, and prioritising employee welfare,” Prabhakar said.
Deploy adequate buses during Dasara: Ponnam
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday held a teleconference with senior officials of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) to review travel arrangements for the upcoming Saddula Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.
He directed officials to ensure foolproof measures so that passengers travelling to their hometowns face no transport difficulties. Additional facilities will be provided at major traffic hubs in Hyderabad, including Uppal, LB Nagar, and Aramghar, to manage the heavy rush.
A special officer will be deployed at every bus station, with extra buses arranged as required. The minister instructed regional, deputy regional, and divisional managers, along with senior officials, to remain on the ground, coordinating operations across 97 depots and 340 bus stations to ensure safe travel.
Officials informed him that 7,754 special buses are already being operated across the state for Dasara. With Saddula Bathukamma on 30 September and Dasara on 2 October, heavy passenger traffic is expected.