TGSRTC sanctions Rs 108 crore for new bus depots, stations

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday announced that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has sanctioned Rs 108.02 crore to strengthen passenger amenities across the state. The funds will be used for constructing new depots, upgrading, restoring, and modernising bus stations.

According to administrative approval, the projects will cover 30 locations, including Madgul, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Regonda, Vemulawada, Gangadhara, Nizamabad, Ghanpur, Palvoncha, Munugodu, Chandur, Choutuppal, Ieeja, Wanaparthy, Pebber, Kollapur, Pentlavelli, Dummugudem, Mandalapalli, Aswaraopeta, Husnabad, Kathalapur, Godavarikhani, Gudur, Marriguda, Nekkonda, Narsampet, Veligonda, and others. The proposals also include shopping complexes at Narsampet and Nekkonda bus stations.

The Civil Engineering department has been directed to commence the approved works immediately. Highlighting the government’s renewed focus on TGSRTC, the minister said that after a decade of neglect, the corporation is now witnessing a revival through initiatives such as the Mahalakshmi scheme, which facilitated the purchase of new buses, establishment of depots, and development of passenger facilities.

“TGSRTC is moving forward with a three-pronged approach—safeguarding the organisation, ensuring passenger safety, and prioritising employee welfare,” Prabhakar said.