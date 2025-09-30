Bathukamma celebrations set a Guinness World Record

HYDERABAD: The Bathukamma festivities in Telangana made history by setting two Guinness World Records during the celebrations held at Saroor Nagar stadium on Monday evening. The event has set two world records- first, a 63-foot-tall Bathukamma, the tallest ever, was the main attraction and second, A total of 1,354 women performed together around this giant floral stack, breaking the previous record of 474 participants.

The floral marvel, 36-foot-wide with 11 layers, weighed 10.7 tonnes and had various flowers such as marigold, chrysanthemum and celosia. The eco-friendly design ensured sustainability: flowers are being recycled into incense sticks, bamboo rods into matchsticks, and the steel frame reused.

“It took 72 hours to erect the structure and another 60 hours to arrange the flowers,” Sanjay from Rachnoutsav Events, the man behind this monumental creation, told TNIE.

A representative from the Guinness World Records said, “This year it was perfectly organised with proper arrangements. The attempt made in 2016 lacked proper planning. Telangana achieved the record in just two official trials.”

Panchayati Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) lauded the women’s dedication. She said, “Today our Bathukamma has gone global. Thanks to all the sisters who played Bathukamma with so much dedication, devotion, and purity and created a record. You have proven that anything can be achieved if you work hard and preserve.” Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi also graced the celebrations.