Council chairman yet to accept resignation: Telangana Jagruthi chief Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said that after being expelled from the BRS, she had resigned from both the party’s primary membership as well as an MLC. She, however, expressed anguish over the Legislative Council chairman not accepting her resignation so far and called it a politically motivated move.

Speaking in London after participating in Bathukamma celebrations, she clarified that no national party was backing her and she had no intention of joining one.

She reminded that she worked tirelessly for 20 years for the BRS, dedicating her life to the cause of Telangana and the party. Despite her sacrifices, she said her contributions were ignored and she faced humiliation within the party.

Kavitha stated that she endured all difficulties silently to prevent split in the BRS, because she wanted the party to be strong and Telangana to prosper.

She voiced concern that for the sake of a few individuals’ interests, crores of people have been forced to suffer, which she said was deeply unfair. She warned that such selfishness had corrupted the movement and there was a need for BRS to correct it.

Kavitha said that she would strengthen Telangana Jagruthi. She said that she has not taken any decision on forming a new party.