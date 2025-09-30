'Debt Card' campaign will help BRS dethrone Congress: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday described his party’s newly launched ‘Debt Card’ campaign as a “Brahmastra” that has the potential to remove the Congress from power in Telangana.

Rama Rao said the campaign would expose what he termed the state government’s failure to meet its guarantees.

“The Congress symbol, the “hand”, has turned into a hand of destruction for its own party. The Debt Card movement will script the downfall of this government by highlighting how it failed to deliver on its guarantees,” he said.

Welcoming former TDP leader Pradeep Chowdhary

and others from Jubilee Hills into the BRS fold, Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s plans for a ‘Future City’, likening him to Nero.

“As Hyderabad struggles with overflowing drains, uncollected garbage and darkened streets, the chief minister is busy delivering speeches about new cities. Those who cannot save the present city claim they will build a future one,” he said.

The former minister contrasted the current situation with the previous BRS regime, claiming that during K Chandrashekhar Rao’s tenure, 42 flyovers and underpasses were built in Hyderabad, while the Congress government “has not laid a single brick and is unable to maintain the existing road network”.

Rama Rao also alleged that farmers were once again facing shortages of fertiliser. “During earlier Congress regimes, farmers had to fight for fertilisers, sometimes even losing their lives in queues. Today Telangana is once again facing the same tragic scenes under Revanth Reddy’s rule,” he said.