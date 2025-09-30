Ponnam to Laxman: Do you have better model to implement 42 per cent BC quota?

HYDERABAD: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday asked BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman to suggest a “better model” for implementing 42% reservations to BCs in local body elections, instead of merely criticising the state government’s initiatives.

The minister assured the BJP that the state government was open to accepting constructive suggestions in the larger interest of the people, while demanding that the saffron party give its opinion to the high court in the form of an affidavit.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, along with Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari, he said that the Revanth Reddy government had honoured its poll promise by conducting a caste survey, constituting a dedicated commission and sub-committee, holding Cabinet discussions, and securing unanimous approval of the Legislative Assembly before sending the bill to the Governor and subsequently to the President.

Stating that the states hold the authority to decide on reservations for local body elections, he hoped that the high court would uphold the GO issued by the state government, providing 42% reservations to BCs.