Sajjanar bids adieu to TGSRTC with bus ride as MD

HYDERABAD: TGSRTC vice-chairman and managing director VC Sajjanar, who was recently appointed Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police (CP), ended his four-year term with the organisation. Y Nagireddy took charge as TGSRTC’s new MD on Monday.

In a farewell note, Sajjanar thanked TGSRTC officials, employees, and the government for their cooperation and said he would continue to support public transport in future roles.

Sajjanar, who took charge on September 3, 2021, oversaw key measures including replacing old buses, generating annual revenues exceeding `9,000 crore, and upgrading the Tarnaka hospital to provide medical services to employees and their families.

During his tenure, employee welfare was addressed through regular salary payments, settlement of pending 2017 fitment arrears and phased release of pending allowances.

The corporation also implemented the state government’s Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme for women, used by around 35 lakh commuters daily.

Sajjanar conducted three health programmes covering 44,000 employees and their spouses to identify and address medical issues early.