SCR launches level crossings elimination monitoring system

HYDERABAD: In a significant step towards digital governance, South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava formally launched the SCR-LEMS (South Central Railway - Level Crossings Elimination Monitoring System) on Monday.

The system is a platform designed to track the progress of level crossing elimination projects in real time.

He launched the new technology during a review meeting held on safety of train operations across the zone. According to the GM, SCR-LEMS is available as both a web and mobile application and empowers instant visibility into project progress and faster execution.

During the review meeting, Srivastava emphasised the imperative of uncompromising adherence to safety protocols. He conducted a meticulous review of vulnerable assets including bridges, tunnels, and Road under Bridges (RuBs), with a special focus on flood-prone zones and embankments susceptible to erosion.

To ensure rapid response capability, officials were directed to maintain strategic reserves of essential materials such as sand, ballast, cement, and boulders. The General Manager also stressed the importance of proactive field inspections-urging officers to undertake footplate duties during heavy rains for real-time assessment and swift mitigation.