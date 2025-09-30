Water user associations to be constituted for upkeep of tanks: Telangana Min Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday announced that the state government was considering the constitution of water user associations (WUAs) across the state, to ensure systematic upkeep and maintenance of irrigation tanks and canals.

At a review with officials, the minister said the associations might be formed after the local body elections, beginning with minor irrigation tanks and gradually extending to larger projects. Each association would be supported by Laskar staff and it is proposed to appoint an officer of the Irrigation department as the convenor.

“The recent rains and floods highlighted how some breaches and maintenance failures could have been avoided with accountability mechanisms. Water user associations will fill this gap and bring local responsibility into irrigation management, the Irrigation minister said.