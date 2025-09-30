Water user associations to be constituted for upkeep of tanks: Telangana Min Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday announced that the state government was considering the constitution of water user associations (WUAs) across the state, to ensure systematic upkeep and maintenance of irrigation tanks and canals.
At a review with officials, the minister said the associations might be formed after the local body elections, beginning with minor irrigation tanks and gradually extending to larger projects. Each association would be supported by Laskar staff and it is proposed to appoint an officer of the Irrigation department as the convenor.
“The recent rains and floods highlighted how some breaches and maintenance failures could have been avoided with accountability mechanisms. Water user associations will fill this gap and bring local responsibility into irrigation management, the Irrigation minister said.
It was proposed that the WUAs could be set up in consultation with M Kodanda Reddy, chairman of the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission, to ensure adequate farmer representation.
It may be mentioned that the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission had submitted a representation to the minister, underlining that minor irrigation tanks were increasingly falling into disrepair and that breaches during monsoons had caused heavy losses to farmers. The commission argued that community-level institutions were essential to bridge this gap and recommended that WUAs be vested with both manpower and resources, including Laskar staff.
Officials recalled that after the abolition of water cess in 2018-19, many WUAs existed only on paper, with no funds or responsibilities. The new system is proposed to give them staff and other support routed through the associations.
“WUAs will not only assist the department but also give farmers a direct say in the upkeep of tanks and canals,” the minister said. He added that the new framework would restore responsibility at the local level and provide preventive maintenance before breaches occur.
The minister explained that minor irrigation sources such as tanks and local canals have often been neglected, leaving them vulnerable to breaches during heavy rainfall. He said the WUAs would function as custodians of these water bodies, ensuring regular upkeep, preventive maintenance, and timely response to repair needs.
“WUAs will serve as the first line of defence for irrigation sources, reducing the need for emergency repairs and protecting local farmers from crop losses,” he said.
The Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation Act, 1997 already provides statutory backing, assigning WUAs responsibility for canal maintenance and water management. Officials said the move will align with the Act’s provisions, giving the initiative both legal and administrative support.
Meanwhile, the Irrigation minister directed officials to present effective arguments in the Supreme Court against Karnataka’s move to increase the height of the Almatti dam. He also asked the officials to prepare a revised DPR for the Pranahita Chevella Sujala Sravanthi (BRAPCSS) project at Thummidihatti.
The works on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel would resume after the cabinet clearance, he said. Files on Khammam land, Chinna Kaleshwaram, and revised estimates for Kalwakurthy and Devadula Package-6 would also be expedited for the consideration of the state Cabinet.