Women in Warangal bid farewell to Bathukamma

GWMC arrangements for the celebrations earn praise

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities made arrangements for the festivities with lights, installed CCTV cameras, and a drinking water facility for the women who play Bathukamma at the temple. The officials also deployed staff to keep the places clean. Barricades were set up and police personnel were deployed. Roads leading to important locations were cordoned off and the traffic was diverted to other routes to make way for the women.