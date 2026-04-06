Rs 225 crore Basara temple renovation works to begin today

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the renovation works at the Sri Gnana Saraswathi temple at Basara in Nirmal district on Monday.
The government has decided to take up renovation works at an estimated cost of Rs 225 crore, with due approval from the Sringeri pontiff. Once the renovation works are completed, the temple premises will be thrice its present size.
The Basara Saraswathi temple is believed to have been constructed by Maharshi Veda Vyasa on the banks of Godavari river. It is said that after the conclusion of the Kurukshetra war, Veda Vyasa came to Basara to rest. He brought sand from Godavari and consecrated Saraswathi, Mahalakshmi and Maha Kali statues there.
As the goddess of learning is the presiding deity of this temple, devotees bring their children here to initiate them into formal education called Aksharabhyasam.
Master plan approved by Sringeri pontiff
As the rush of devotees has been increasing over the years, the government decided to expand the temple premises. The master plan of the temple has been approved by the Sringeri pontiff.
The government also consulted the Sringeri peetham for renovation of the sanctum sanctorum, ardha mandapam, rajagopuram, mada veedhulu, koneru and northern entry gates.
At present, the main premises of the temple is spread across 2,000 square feet. It will now be increased to 5,000 square feet. As part of the renovation works, a nine-floor rajagopuram will be constructed on the north side of the temple, while in the remaining three directions, rajagopurams will be of seven floors each. The mada veedhulu would be constructed with 33 feet width on four directions of the temple.
The total area of the temple would be expanded from the present 20,000 square feet to 62,000 square feet.
The master plan also includes construction of a feeding room, food stalls and toilets to cater to around 6,000 devotees at any given time. A queue complex with 70,000 square feet space, a meditation hall that can accommodate 200 devotees, a kitchen, dining halls and prasadam distribution counters would also come up in a 20,000 square feet area.
The government also plans to construct a koneru (temple pond) on the north-east side of the temple. Underpass, solar rooftops, parking place and gardens were other attractions planned as part of the development of the temple. The master plan includes provision of facilities that will cater to the needs of a large number of pilgrims who are expected to visit the temple during Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027.