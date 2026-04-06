Rs 225 crore Basara temple renovation works to begin today

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the renovation works at the Sri Gnana Saraswathi temple at Basara in Nirmal district on Monday.

The government has decided to take up renovation works at an estimated cost of Rs 225 crore, with due approval from the Sringeri pontiff. Once the renovation works are completed, the temple premises will be thrice its present size.

The Basara Saraswathi temple is believed to have been constructed by Maharshi Veda Vyasa on the banks of Godavari river. It is said that after the conclusion of the Kurukshetra war, Veda Vyasa came to Basara to rest. He brought sand from Godavari and consecrated Saraswathi, Mahalakshmi and Maha Kali statues there.

As the goddess of learning is the presiding deity of this temple, devotees bring their children here to initiate them into formal education called Aksharabhyasam.

Master plan approved by Sringeri pontiff

As the rush of devotees has been increasing over the years, the government decided to expand the temple premises. The master plan of the temple has been approved by the Sringeri pontiff.

The government also consulted the Sringeri peetham for renovation of the sanctum sanctorum, ardha mandapam, rajagopuram, mada veedhulu, koneru and northern entry gates.