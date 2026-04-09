Telangana HC defers Kaleshwaram case verdict to April 22

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday deferred pronouncement of judgment to April 22 in a batch of writ petitions filed by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and three others seeking to quash the report of the Justice PC Ghose Commission on alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The petitions were also filed by former minister T Harish Rao, former chief secretary SK Joshi, and senior IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal, challenging the Commission’s findings.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin had earlier reserved judgment after hearing arguments. The verdict, expected on Wednesday, was deferred as it was not ready.

The bench also extended interim protection, directing that no coercive steps be taken against the four petitioners based on the Commission’s findings until the next hearing.

Senior counsel Dama Sheshadri Naidu appeared for KCR, while A Sudershan Reddy and senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy represented the state government and the Commission, respectively.