Telangana HC reserves orders on Pawan Khera’s anticipatory bail plea

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders in a criminal petition filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with Crime No 4/2026 registered by Assam police.

The judge said that the court would first determine the “jurisdictional aspect”, whether the Telangana High Court can entertain the plea when the FIR is registered in Assam and the petitioner is a resident of Delhi. Orders have been reserved on this preliminary issue.

Appearing virtually, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Khera, argued that the case is driven by political vendetta and mala fide intent. He submitted that the allegations stem from a press conference held on April 4, 2026, where Khera accused Himanta Biswa Sharma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma of illegal activities, which, at best, amount to defamation.

Opposing the plea, senior counsel Devajit Saikia, appearing for the Assam government, contended that the petition is not maintainable before the Telangana High Court. He alleged that Khera made false claims during the press conference, including assertions that the chief minister’s wife possessed multiple foreign passports.

Describing Khera as an “international khiladi”, Saikia submitted that multiple cases are pending against him across the country and warned against “forum shopping for relief”.