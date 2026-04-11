Justice League | Telangana HC grants Khera one-week conditional transit bail

HC grants Khera one-week conditional transit bail

Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Friday granted conditional transit anticipatory bail for one week to Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR registered by the Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam.

The Court directed that, in the event of arrest in Crime No. 04 of 2026, Khera be released on bail upon executing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties. The relief is subject to conditions including cooperation with the investigation, non-interference with evidence or witnesses, and a restriction on leaving the country without prior court permission. He has also been directed to approach the competent court in Assam within the stipulated period.

The case stems from statements allegedly made by Khera during a press conference on April 4, 2026, where he levelled allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, including claims about multiple passports held by the chief minister’s spouse and alleged illegal activities. A complaint followed, leading to registration of offences under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Senior counsel for Khera argued that the FIR was not legally sustainable, contending that the statements, even if accepted, amount at most to defamation and do not meet statutory thresholds. It was also argued that the press conference took place in Maharashtra, raising questions over the territorial jurisdiction of Assam police.

Opposing the plea, Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saika submitted that the statements had wider implications beyond defamation and caused reputational harm within Assam, thereby conferring jurisdiction. Observing that most alleged offences carry punishment below seven years and that the apprehension of arrest was reasonable, the court granted limited protection to enable the petitioner to approach the appropriate court in Assam.