Women’s quota bill to be introduced on April 16: BJP vice prez Aruna

HYDERABAD: Mahbubnagar MP and BJP national vice president DK Aruna said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to introduce the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill in Parliament on April 16.

On Saturday, the MP addressed a press conference at BJP state office in Hyderabad and stated that women across the country have been waiting for this legislation for several years.

She said the Bill proposes 33% reservation for women in legislatures and that special Parliament sessions are scheduled on the 16th, 17th and 18th to deliberate on it.

She alleged that several parties, including Congress, had opposed the women’s reservation bill in the past. “Many tried to bring this Bill earlier, but none succeeded. Now, Narendra Modi is set to make it a reality,” she said, adding that efforts are being made not just to pass the law but also to ensure its implementation.

She urged all political parties to extend support to the bill beyond party lines.

Aruna said only two women MPs currently represent the state and the number would rise after the Bill’s implementation. She projected up to nine women MPs from Telangana and around 60 women legislators if Assembly seats increase to 180. She urged parties to back the bill without seeking credit. “Let us not send a message that the country undermines women,” she said.