Anti-encroachment drive in Telangana's Ameenpur continues on Day 2

HYDERABAD: The anti-encroachment drive in Ameenpur continued for a second consecutive day on Sunday, with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) intensifying efforts to remove illegal structures and secure government land.

Officials reported significant progress in demolishing an unauthorised six-storey building allegedly constructed by Azeem, brother of advocate Mukheem. Nearly 80% of the structure has been demolished so far, with the remaining portion expected to be cleared soon. Authorities said the process was carried out cautiously to ensure that adjacent residential apartment buildings were not affected, which contributed to the time taken.

Simultaneously, fencing work across around 861 acres of government land in Ameenpur is progressing steadily. HYDRAA officials are closely supervising both demolition and fencing activities to ensure that reclaimed land is protected from future encroachments.

According to officials, the drive has received strong support from local residents, many of whom expressed relief over the action. Residents said they had been living in fear due to encroachments but now feel reassured following the government’s intervention. Authorities also assured that legitimate residential properties would not be disturbed.

The fencing of vacant government land has been widely welcomed, with residents stating that it would act as a deterrent against future land grabbing. The crackdown is being seen as a major step in tackling large-scale encroachments, amid allegations that hundreds of acres worth thousands of crores had been illegally occupied.