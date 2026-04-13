Girls steal the show again in Intermediate exams

HYDERABAD: Girls have outperformed boys for the fourth consecutive year in the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026, the results of which were declared on Sunday.
The overall pass percentage of girls stood at 81.78%, significantly higher than that of boys at 68.99%, marking a gap of 12.79%. The results were announced by K Keshava Rao, advisor to the Telangana government (Public Affairs), and Yogita Rana, secretary, Education department. In a first, more than 80% of students accessed and downloaded their results through the WhatsApp-based Mee Seva service introduced by the IT department.
According to TGBIE, in the second-year general examinations, 4,11,474 regular students appeared, of whom 3,11,112 passed, taking the pass percentage to 75.61. A total of 2,33,299 students secured ‘A’ grade (75% and above), while 79,957 obtained ‘B’ grade (60–74%). As many as 23,318 and 5,452 students secured ‘C’ (50–59%) and ‘D’ (35–49%) grades, respectively.
However, the Civics, Economics and Commerce (CEC) stream recorded poor performance. Of the 1,00,567 second-year students who appeared, only 49,674 passed, translating to a pass percentage of 49.39. The performance in first-year CEC was even lower, with around 55% of the 93,431 students failing. In the first-year examinations, 66.20% of the 4,89,123 students passed across general and vocational streams.
Among districts, Medchal recorded the highest pass percentage of 77.02 in the first year, while Mahbubabad registered the lowest at 48.1%. In the second year, Jayashankar Bhupalpally topped with 81.95%, while Sircilla recorded the lowest at 55.68%.
Officials described the results as encouraging, with the overall pass percentage standing at around 71%. They noted a steady improvement in performance, particularly among girls, and said government colleges had shown strong results, challenging perceptions about their standards.
Yogita Rana said the results reflected marginal improvement over last year, especially among students from social welfare and government junior colleges.
Among the toppers, K Hamsini, a first-year student of Government Junior College, Khairatabad, who scored 485 marks, said, “I focused on understanding concepts rather than rote learning. The support from my lecturers played a crucial role in my performance.”
Rohan R, a second-year student from the same college, which recorded 100% results, said, “Regular study hours, revision and guidance from teachers helped me stay consistent throughout the year.”
M Sanjana, a first-year student from a social welfare junior college in Falaknuma, also credited consistent effort and academic support for her performance.