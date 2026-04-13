Girls steal the show again in Intermediate exams

HYDERABAD: Girls have outperformed boys for the fourth consecutive year in the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

The overall pass percentage of girls stood at 81.78%, significantly higher than that of boys at 68.99%, marking a gap of 12.79%. The results were announced by K Keshava Rao, advisor to the Telangana government (Public Affairs), and Yogita Rana, secretary, Education department. In a first, more than 80% of students accessed and downloaded their results through the WhatsApp-based Mee Seva service introduced by the IT department.

According to TGBIE, in the second-year general examinations, 4,11,474 regular students appeared, of whom 3,11,112 passed, taking the pass percentage to 75.61. A total of 2,33,299 students secured ‘A’ grade (75% and above), while 79,957 obtained ‘B’ grade (60–74%). As many as 23,318 and 5,452 students secured ‘C’ (50–59%) and ‘D’ (35–49%) grades, respectively.