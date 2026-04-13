Three Intermediate students die by suicide

ADILABAD/KHAMMAM/MEDAK: Three Intermediate students died by suicide in separate incidents on Sunday.

In Adilabad district, J Soujanya (18), a first-year Intermediate student at a private college, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Danthanpalli village of Utnoor mandal. Police said she had failed in two subjects and was distressed over her results. Family members rushed her to a hospital, but she died on the way.

In a separate incident in Khammam district, G Akshanth, a first-year Intermediate student from Rappalli village in Bonkal mandal, allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Madhira, fearing that he might fail in the examination. However, after the results were announced, it was found that he had secured 347 marks.

In Medak district, Sairam, a 17-year-old student from Mangalaparthi village in Veldurthi mandal, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house when family members were away.

He had been studying in Hyderabad and had returned to his village for the holidays. According to police, Sairam had failed in two subjects. Distressed over the outcome and reportedly anxious about his parents’ reaction, he allegedly took the extreme step.

Police have registered cases and are investigating.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)