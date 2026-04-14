Telangana CM proposes hybrid delimitation model

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday proposed a hybrid model for increasing Lok Sabha seats, while calling for wider consultations with civil society and stakeholders on delimitation and seat expansion.

He said, “We want to propose a hybrid model. The Union government plans to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50%. That means 272 seats will be added. Under the hybrid model, we propose that 136 seats be increased on a pro-rata basis and another 136 based on the GSDP of all states.” He also demanded that the Centre convene an all-party meeting.

Revanth said he would write to his counterparts in southern and smaller states that may be adversely affected by delimitation.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Revanth said the Centre should build consensus. “It should take suggestions from civil society and other stakeholders through wider consultations,” he said.