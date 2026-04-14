Seethakka asks KCR to apologise for scam allegations by BRS

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Monday issued a legal notice to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, seeking an unconditional public apology over alleged defamatory statements regarding the distribution of mobile phones to Anganwadi centres.

In the notice, sent through her advocate Naguluri Krishna Kumar, the minister termed the allegation of a Rs 30 crore scam as “false, baseless and made without verification of official records”. She alleged that the claims were circulated through BRS’s official social media handles with “malafide intent” to damage her reputation.

Seethakka was reacting to allegations by BRS leader Manne Krishank, who claimed that corruption of Rs 30 crore had taken place in the procurement of mobile phones for Anganwadi workers and that the minister was involved. She had earlier rebutted these claims.

The legal notice demands that KCR delete the posts and issue a public apology within 48 hours of receipt, failing which she would initiate civil and criminal defamation proceedings.

Refuting Krishank’s allegations, Seethakka stated that she had no role in the procurement of smartphones. The notice said the tender process was handled by Telangana Technology Services Limited through established procedures. “A Tender Evaluation Committee consisting of senior government officials evaluated the bids and finalised the contract. My client was not a member of this committee and has no role in awarding the tender,” her lawyer said in the notice. Questioning the basis of the allegations, the notice pointed out that the total tender value was about Rs 44 crore.

“When the tender itself is for about Rs 44 crore, it is not understood as to how my client could have indulged in corruption to a tune of Rs 30 crore. Your allegation is prima facie false and absurd,” it read.