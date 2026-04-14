Six firms in race to prepare master plan for Telangana’s Future City

HYDERABAD: Six consulting firms, including three from Singapore, have submitted bids to prepare the Vision and Comprehensive Master Plan 2047 for Telangana’s proposed ‘Future City’ project. The selected firm will complete the work within nine months, official sources told TNIE.

The project, spread over 765 sq km across seven mandals and 56 villages, is being developed as a next-generation urban hub aimed at attracting investment and promoting industry, advanced manufacturing, education and research.

The firms that have shown interest include Meinhardt Singapore, Surbana Jurong, LEA Associates, AECOM, CBRE and Intercontinental Consultants. Their technical bids will be evaluated first, and shortlisted firms will move to financial evaluation in early May. Work is expected to begin after the second week of May.

The Future City Development Authority (FCDA), set up under the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975, is overseeing the project.

Officials said the master plan will focus on planned development with coordinated land use, shared infrastructure and adequate residential and social facilities. It will also include environmental safeguards, climate resilience and net-zero planning.

The area includes a mix of urban, semi-urban and rural regions. Of the 56 villages, 36 were part of the HMDA Master Plan 2031, while 20 were newly brought under the FCDA. Large parts of the region currently lack a statutory planning framework, leading to unplanned growth.