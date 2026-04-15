KTR warns Centre against ‘injustice’ to southern states in delimitation

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao demanded that the delimitation of seats be taken up only after the completion of the Census.

Speaking to reporters and party workers here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that the BRS would support delimitation as long as it did not render injustice to southern states. If injustice was done to southern states, then the BRS would strongly oppose it and even launch agitations, he warned the Centre.

Rama Rao also dismissed the ‘hybrid’ approach of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the delimitation process. He termed Revanth Reddy a ‘hybrid’ Chief Minister, stating that he lacked consistency in his politics.

Revanth Reddy would act as a representative of the Congress in the morning and align with the BJP in the evening, Rama Rao alleged, adding that such a hybrid model was reflected in his governance as well.

Extending support to the Women’s Reservation Bill, Rama Rao recalled that the BRS government had adopted unanimous resolutions in both the State Legislative Assembly and the State Legislative Council in favour of reservations for women in legislative bodies.

He also noted that the BRS had implemented 50 per cent reservations for women in local bodies and 33 per cent reservations in market committee appointments.

However, Rama Rao opposed linking the Women’s Reservation Bill with delimitation. He questioned why a simple issue was being complicated by the Centre and demanded the immediate implementation of reservations for women.

He pointed out that there are 119 Assembly seats in Telangana and urged the Centre to implement women’s reservations in these constituencies.