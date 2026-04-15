Relief declined in plea against Telangana DGP appointment

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday declined to grant interim stay in a writ petition challenging the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP), observing that the selection process is presently underway.

The writ petition, filed in October 2025 by a city-based social activist, questioned the appointment of 1994-batch IPS officer B Shivadhar Reddy as DGP on a nomination basis on September 26, 2025, following the superannuation of the previous incumbent. He was assigned full additional charge as the head of the state police force.

During the hearing, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy placed before the court a communication dated April 11, 2026, issued by the chief secretary.

It stated that, in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated February 5, 2026, in a civil appeal, the UPSC had convened an empanelment committee meeting on March 11, 2026, and recommended three IPS officers as suitable candidates for the post of DGP.

The matter has been adjourned on April 27, 2026 for further hearing.