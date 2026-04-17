CM Revanth Reddy exhorts INDIA bloc to oppose ‘irrational’ delimitation process

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday exhorted the leaders of INDIA bloc parties to launch a fight against the Union government’s move to carry out delimitation of constituencies in an “irrational” manner.

The day the Centre introduced the delimitation bill during the special session of Parliament, the chief minister asked the alliance partners to express their strong objection to the proposed delimitation process, stating that it will cause injustice to southern as well as small states.

Revanth, who is currently in New Delhi, visited Parliament House. After attending the oath-taking ceremony of recently elected Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy, the chief minister met leaders of various parties.