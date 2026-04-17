CM Revanth Reddy exhorts INDIA bloc to oppose ‘irrational’ delimitation process

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday exhorted the leaders of INDIA bloc parties to launch a fight against the Union government’s move to carry out delimitation of constituencies in an “irrational” manner.
The day the Centre introduced the delimitation bill during the special session of Parliament, the chief minister asked the alliance partners to express their strong objection to the proposed delimitation process, stating that it will cause injustice to southern as well as small states.
Revanth, who is currently in New Delhi, visited Parliament House. After attending the oath-taking ceremony of recently elected Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy, the chief minister met leaders of various parties.
According to sources, Revanth Reddy met MPs from Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, CPM, CPI and other like-minded parties, including former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, and discussed the delimitation issue.
The chief minister, according to sources, shared his views on the Bill and spoke about how it will prove detrimental to certain states if implemented in its present form. He is believed to have explained to them how the southern states’ political representation will be reduced in Lok Sabha.
Revanth also explained how his proposed hybrid model works. It may be recalled that the chief minister has been advocating an increase of 50 per cent seats on pro-rata principle and the remaining 50 per cent based on the GSDP of the states.
Later in the day, the chief minister hosted a dinner for Congress MPs in the capital. Key AICC leaders also attended the dinner.