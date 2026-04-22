Man held for killing shop owner over Rs 200 dispute in Telangana

ADILABAD: A day after a grocery shop owner was killed and his wife injured in an attack over a Rs 200 loan demand, police arrested the suspect, Turpati Kanakayya (45), a daily wage worker from Muthyampet village in Mancherial district.

According to cops, Kanakayya went to the grocery shop owned by Billa Shankarayya and asked him to give Rs 200, offering to leave his ration card as security. When Shankarayya refused, stating he had no money, an enraged Kanakayya allegedly attacked him.

Shankarayya’s wife, Billa Kalavathi, who intervened to stop the assault, was also injured in the attack. On hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the spot, following which the accused fled.

Acting on credible information, police formed two teams and apprehended the accused at a bus stand in Yellaram.