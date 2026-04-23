Passengers left in the lurch as bus services come to a halt in Telangana following RTC strike

KARIMNAGAR/ MEDAK/WARANGAL/ADILABAD: On the first day of the TGSRTC employees’ strike, a bus met with an accident on Wednesday morning on the Kothirampur bypass road in Karimnagar city, leaving several passengers injured.

According to reports, the Karimnagar-2 depot bus was en route to Warangal when it collided with a lorry and then rammed into a road divider. Passengers alleged negligence by the temporary driver engaged by RTC officials to operate the bus in view of the ongoing strike.

Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, the RTC strike continued peacefully across the Karimnagar region. Except for hired and electric buses, most RTC services remained confined to depots.

Heavy police deployment was seen at bus depots and stations to prevent any untoward incidents. With limited services, passengers were left waiting for long hours at bus stops, while private transport operators, including autorickshaws and cars, were reportedly charging exorbitant fares.

In erstwhile Medak district, 90 per cent of buses remained confined to depots.

Former minister T Harish Rao expressed solidarity with the RTC workers protesting in front of the Siddipet depot on Wednesday. He demanded that the government fulfil the demands of the workers.