Strike by workers halts Telangana RTC bus services, leaves commuters stranded

HYDERABAD: Bus services across Telangana were severely disrupted on Wednesday, the first day of the indefinite strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees, leaving lakhs of commuters stranded and bringing operations close to a halt in both urban and rural areas.

The strike, called by the TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC), began early Wednesday, with employees boycotting duties and keeping thousands of buses off the roads. In Hyderabad, services were suspended at key hubs such as Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station. Police were deployed at bus stations to prevent untoward incidents.

Authorities pressed around 1,000 buses into service through hire and outsourcing arrangements, including nearly 450 electric buses, but this fell far short of demand. In Hyderabad, nearly 3,000 RTC buses typically serve around 26 lakh passengers daily, with at least 2,000 buses needed to maintain minimum services. Statewide, the corporation operates over 9,300 buses, including about 3,300 hired vehicles.

Peak-hour travel turned chaotic, with rush reported on routes such as LB Nagar, Uppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Hayathnagar, the IT corridor and Patancheru. Commuters struggled to find reliable alternatives.

Authorities, particularly in Hyderabad, remained on high alert, rolling out contingency measures. RTC management initiated steps to operate services through rentals and outsourcing, and is considering temporary hiring of drivers and conductors, while attempting to increase trip frequency with the limited fleet.

The strike follows the failure of talks on Tuesday between JAC leaders and an IAS officers’ committee led by Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj. The meeting, which lasted over four hours, ended without a breakthrough.

The JAC has listed 32 demands, including merger of RTC with the government and wage revision and clearance of dues. While the committee sought four weeks to examine financial implications, the JAC rejected the proposal, citing lack of firm assurances.