Strike by workers halts Telangana RTC bus services, leaves commuters stranded

HYDERABAD: Bus services across Telangana were severely disrupted on Wednesday, the first day of the indefinite strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees, leaving lakhs of commuters stranded and bringing operations close to a halt in both urban and rural areas.
The strike, called by the TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC), began early Wednesday, with employees boycotting duties and keeping thousands of buses off the roads. In Hyderabad, services were suspended at key hubs such as Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station. Police were deployed at bus stations to prevent untoward incidents.
Authorities pressed around 1,000 buses into service through hire and outsourcing arrangements, including nearly 450 electric buses, but this fell far short of demand. In Hyderabad, nearly 3,000 RTC buses typically serve around 26 lakh passengers daily, with at least 2,000 buses needed to maintain minimum services. Statewide, the corporation operates over 9,300 buses, including about 3,300 hired vehicles.
Peak-hour travel turned chaotic, with rush reported on routes such as LB Nagar, Uppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Hayathnagar, the IT corridor and Patancheru. Commuters struggled to find reliable alternatives.
Authorities, particularly in Hyderabad, remained on high alert, rolling out contingency measures. RTC management initiated steps to operate services through rentals and outsourcing, and is considering temporary hiring of drivers and conductors, while attempting to increase trip frequency with the limited fleet.
The strike follows the failure of talks on Tuesday between JAC leaders and an IAS officers’ committee led by Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj. The meeting, which lasted over four hours, ended without a breakthrough.
The JAC has listed 32 demands, including merger of RTC with the government and wage revision and clearance of dues. While the committee sought four weeks to examine financial implications, the JAC rejected the proposal, citing lack of firm assurances.
Impact more visible in Hyd
The impact was most visible in Hyderabad, where about 26 lakh passengers rely on RTC buses daily. Metro services ran at full capacity with crowded platforms, while MMTS and suburban trains saw a surge in ridership but struggled with capacity limits.
The absence of buses also pushed up private transport fares. Auto-rickshaw drivers charged 20–30% above normal rates, while app-based services imposed steep surge pricing, in some cases doubling fares.
Commuters reported hardship, often relying on multiple modes of transport, increasing travel time and cost.
Bhargavi, a bank employee commuting from Kallakal to Begumpet, said, “I have to travel 41 km from my residence to work. I was unaware of the strike. Like every day, I waited for the bus, but even after an hour there was none. With no option, I took an auto to Suchitra and then another to Begumpet, which cost me Rs 500.”
TGSRTC officials said efforts are ongoing to expand limited services using hired and electric buses, with around 450 electric buses and several hired vehicles being deployed in phases. Plans are also under way to increase MMTS services.
The duration of the strike remains uncertain, with unions maintaining the strike will continue until concrete steps are taken.
JAC vice-chairman Thomas Reddy said around 35,000 employees have joined the strike and warned against using temporary drivers, citing safety concerns.