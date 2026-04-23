'Poor hit hard': Transport Minister Ponnam urges Telangana RTC employees to call off strike

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday urged TGSRTC employees to immediately call off their strike, stressing that the public transport system is a “lifeline” for the rural poor.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the minister said RTC services cater to nearly 65 lakh passengers daily, including about 40 lakh women who depend on buses for work, education, and healthcare needs. Disruptions to services, he said, would severely impact vulnerable sections of society.

He stated that the government is ready to resolve 29 out of the 32 demands raised by employee unions and discussions are ongoing on the remaining three issues. “We have constituted a committee of senior IAS officers and held discussions for over five hours. Walking out midway and proceeding with the strike appears to be part of a larger conspiracy,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at opposition leaders, including BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, Prabhakar accused them of encouraging the strike to undermine the government’s flagship Mahalakshmi scheme. He said attempts were being made to discredit the scheme and create inconvenience for women passengers.