TGSRTC employee sets himself on fire over unmet demands

WARANGAL: A 50-year-old TGSRTC regular employee set himself on fire in Narsampet Town on Thursday afternoon.

TGSRTC employees were protesting in front of the Narsampet Bus Depot, demanding the fulfilment of promises made by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

RTC driver K Shankar Goud, anguished by the government's apathetic attitude towards the employees, poured petrol and set himself on fire.

A co-employee who was also present at the protest immediately noticed and doused the flames.

Goud was admitted to the Narsampet Government Hospital for treatment. After examination by the doctors, he was immediately shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment.

Following the shocking incident, Narsampet TGSRTC employees began a road blockade protest on National Highway-565. The sudden protest caused a traffic jam on the Khammam-Mahabubabad-Warangal roads.

Narsampet Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the protestors.

Speaking to the media, Narsampet Circle Inspector (CI) M Srinivas stated that the case is registered and investigating.