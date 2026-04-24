TGSRTC driver succumbs to burns after self-immolation amid employee strike

WARANGAL: K. Shankar Goud, a 55-year-old driver who set himself ablaze during the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees’ strike on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Goud, who sustained between 60 to 80 percent burn injuries, passed away despite an emergency "green channel" transport from Warangal intended to facilitate life-saving surgery.

Shankar, a native of Muthojipet in Narsampet Mandal, has plunged the region into further turmoil. Following the arrival of his body in his native village at dawn on Friday, local unions declared a total bandh in Narsampet Town. Heavy police contingents have been stationed outside the Narsampet RTC depot to contain a large gathering of workers whose grief has turned into a volatile demonstration against the state government.