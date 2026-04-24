TGSRTC employee attempts suicide in Warangal, condition stable after treatment

HANAMKONDA: A 45-year-old TGSRTC employee, Varikolu Ravindar, allegedly consumed pesticide late on Thursday night in Warangal and is currently stable after undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital.

According to Hasanparthy police, the incident is suspected to be linked to family disputes. Ravindar, a resident of Vangapahad village in Hanamkonda district, has been working with the RTC for the past decade at the Jayashankar Bhupalpally bus depot. He had earlier been suspended in 2021 over irregularities but later rejoined duty after an inquiry.

Police said tensions within the family, reportedly related to the upcoming marriage of his elder son, may have triggered the incident. Following the consumption of pesticide, he was rushed to MGM Hospital, where doctors performed a stomach wash and initiated treatment.

Speaking to the media, MGM Hospital Warangal Superintendent Dr P Harish Chandra Reddy stated that the consumed pesticide TGSRTC driver Ravinder's health condition is stable, diagnosis is going on, and alarming medication is being provided. For the observation, we are keeping 48 hours in the hospital. However, we heard the news that from Ravinder's relatives, he consumed pesticide due to the family disputes, said Reddy.

BRS State Leader Anugula Rakesh Reddy visited the MGM Hospital, Warangal, and enquired about Ravinder's health condition with the doctors. He requested to provide treatment to Ravinder. He criticised the state government attitude on the TGSRTC employees.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)AndhraENSSreejith