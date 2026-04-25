TGSRTC driver Shankar Goud’s death not suicide, but murder by government, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that the death of RTC driver Shankar Goud in Narsampet was not a suicide, but a “murder” by the Revanth Reddy government.

In a statement issued here, Rama Rao claimed that Shankar Goud was driven to take his life, unable to bear what he described as the continued betrayal of RTC workers over the past two-and-a-half years.

He also condemned the arrest of former BRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, along with party leaders, RTC employees, and union representatives in Narsampet, for standing by Shankar Goud’s grieving family. “All BRS leaders unlawfully arrested across the state must be released unconditionally,” Rama Rao demanded.

The BRS working president further urged the state government to pay Rs 1 crore as compensation to Shankar Goud’s family. He also demanded that one member of the bereaved family be given a government job. Recalling the Assembly elections, Rama Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had made several promises, but “not even one has been fulfilled so far.” As a result, RTC workers have now been pushed to the brink and are resorting to strikes, he said.

He alleged that the government was attempting to weaken the RTC and called on it to immediately open dialogue with employees, honour its commitments, and address their demands.

Describing the incident of three RTC drivers attempting suicide on the same day as a “dark day” in Telangana’s history, he said the government must take responsibility.

He appealed to RTC workers not to lose hope, assuring them that the BRS would stand firmly with them.