Census 2027 self-enumeration begins in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 commenced in Telangana on Sunday, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla leading by example by registering their details online and urging citizens to actively participate in the nationwide exercise.
After formally inaugurating the operations in the state, the governor described the Census as a vital national exercise that provides a comprehensive snapshot of the population and its socioeconomic profile.
Emphasising its importance, Shukla said the data collected forms the backbone of policy formulation, governance and equitable distribution of resources, ensuring development reaches all sections of society. He noted that the Census plays a crucial role in shaping policies related to education, healthcare, employment, housing and infrastructure.
Calling it the first Census since the formation of Telangana, he said the exercise carries special significance for the state’s future development. He added that the self-enumeration phase will be conducted from April 26 to May 10, followed by house-listing operations from May 11 to June 9.
Highlighting the digital nature of Census 2027, he said both phases would leverage technology to ensure greater accuracy, transparency and efficiency. He described the process as simple and convenient and urged citizens to provide accurate information and extend full cooperation.
Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy also completed his self-enumeration through the portal. Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, he described the Census as a foundational pillar of India’s development journey and a key instrument for planning and inclusive growth. He said digital adoption would enhance transparency, efficiency and inclusiveness.
The senior BJP leader stressed that accurate and reliable data would help policymakers better understand socioeconomic conditions and ensure targeted delivery of welfare schemes.
All information submitted will be confidential: Census official
The Union minister urged citizens to participate actively, stating that every data point contributes to the vision of a developed India.
Director of Census Operations (Telangana) Bharathi Holikeri said the self-enumeration facility allows citizens to directly submit their details through the official portal, assuring that all information will remain confidential.
She added that a self-enumeration ID will be generated upon submission and later verified by field enumerators. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Joint Secretary to the Governor K Shashi Kiran Chary,
District Collector Priyanka Ala, I&PR Commissioner CH Priyanka and other senior officials were present on the occasion.