Census 2027 self-enumeration begins in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 commenced in Telangana on Sunday, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla leading by example by registering their details online and urging citizens to actively participate in the nationwide exercise.

After formally inaugurating the operations in the state, the governor described the Census as a vital national exercise that provides a comprehensive snapshot of the population and its socioeconomic profile.

Emphasising its importance, Shukla said the data collected forms the backbone of policy formulation, governance and equitable distribution of resources, ensuring development reaches all sections of society. He noted that the Census plays a crucial role in shaping policies related to education, healthcare, employment, housing and infrastructure.

Calling it the first Census since the formation of Telangana, he said the exercise carries special significance for the state’s future development. He added that the self-enumeration phase will be conducted from April 26 to May 10, followed by house-listing operations from May 11 to June 9.

Highlighting the digital nature of Census 2027, he said both phases would leverage technology to ensure greater accuracy, transparency and efficiency. He described the process as simple and convenient and urged citizens to provide accurate information and extend full cooperation.