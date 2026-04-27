Governor nominates Azharuddin, Kodandaram to Legislative Council

HYDERABAD: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday nominated former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and Prof M Kodandaram to the Legislative Council. Their term will be for a period of six years from the date of issue of notification.

While nominating Azharuddin and Kodandaram, the governor said that their “appointments are subject to the final outcome of all the appeals pending in this regard”.

The matter had remained tied up in litigation since the previous BRS government recommended Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana for the posts. The then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected the proposal, prompting both nominees to move court.