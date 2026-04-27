Governor nominates Azharuddin, Kodandaram to Legislative Council

HYDERABAD: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday nominated former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and Prof M Kodandaram to the Legislative Council. Their term will be for a period of six years from the date of issue of notification.
While nominating Azharuddin and Kodandaram, the governor said that their “appointments are subject to the final outcome of all the appeals pending in this regard”.
The matter had remained tied up in litigation since the previous BRS government recommended Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana for the posts. The then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected the proposal, prompting both nominees to move court.
After forming the government, the Revanth Reddy dispensation recommended the names of Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan. The Supreme Court later set aside the process and directed reconsideration, after which the government proposed Azharuddin and Kodandaram in 2025.
Kodandaram had earlier been nominated to the Council on August 16, 2024, but lost the seat after the court order on August 13, 2025. This will be his second entry into the Council. Azharuddin, a former India cricket captain and former MP from Uttar Pradesh, will enter the Telangana Legislative Council for the first time.