ECI approves ‘Telangana Rakshana Sena’ for K Kavitha's party; differs from name announced during launch

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India has approved the registration of “Telangana Rakshana Sena” (TRS) as a political party led by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, a former MLC and daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The approval has been formally conveyed to her through a letter from the Commission.

Notably, at a public meeting in Muneerabad on April 25, Kavitha had announced the party name as “Telangana Rashtra Sena” (TRS). However, the Election Commission has approved “Telangana Rakshana Sena,” a name that differs from her public announcement. “Telangana Rashtra Sena” was also not among the alternative names she had proposed in her application.

Initially, Kavitha had applied for registration under the name “Telangana Praja Jagruthi.” Following a request from the Election Commission to submit alternative options, she proposed five names: “Telangana Praja Jagruthi,” “Telangana Jagruthi,” “Telangana Rakshana Sena,” “Telangana Rashtra Jagruthi,” and “Telangana Praja Shakti.”

Among these, the Election Commission granted approval for “Telangana Rakshana Sena.”

Taking to X, Kavitha said, "Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), it is !. We will relentlessly work to serve and protect the people of Telangana, as we have done in the last two decades as Telangana Jagruthi."

She added, "In January 2026, following standard EC protocol, we submitted five name choices, and the Election Commission has officially granted our third choice. The only one with the acronym TRS. Destiny, it seems, has a sense of irony"