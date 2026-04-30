Telangana HC closes contempt plea after CS submits compliance, dismisses retired official’s PMLA challenge

State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao appeared before the High Court on Wednesday in connection with a contempt case related to his tenure as Principal Secretary of the Finance department.

During the hearing, he informed the court that its earlier directions had been complied with and submitted supporting documents. Taking note of the compliance, the court closed the contempt proceedings.

The case originated from a 2018 petition filed by two part-time sweepers working in the Irrigation department in Suryapet district. They sought directions to the government to grant them minimum time-scale pay along with increments.

After completing the hearing, the High Court in 2023 allowed the petition and directed the authorities to examine their request. However, alleging non-compliance with the court’s order by the Finance department, the petitioners later filed a contempt plea.

The matter was heard by Justice EV Venugopal. In response to the court’s directions, Ramakrishna Rao, who was serving as Finance department principal secretary at the time of the original order, appeared before the bench and submitted that the orders had been implemented. Satisfied with the explanation and evidence provided, the court closed the contempt petition.