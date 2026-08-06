Cyber criminals make Telangana's Sathupalli their base

KHAMMAM: Sathupalli Assembly constituency in Khammam district is emerging as a major cyber crime hotspot, with police estimating that cases linked to the region involve more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Investigators say several cases registered at Sathupalli and Penuballi police stations involve syndicates accused of targeting foreign nationals through sophisticated online scams. Around 55 suspects have been arrested so far, and major cases have been transferred to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) for further investigation.

Among those arrested is Devarapalli Pattabhi of Lingala village, who is accused of running a syndicate that allegedly cheated Australian citizens of nearly Rs 100 crore. Police said he was arrested in Hyderabad after returning from abroad. He is believed to be a close associate of a former MLA from the region.

Investigators also named Vikas Choudary in the probe. Allegations of political influence delaying his arrest have surfaced locally, though these have not been officially confirmed.

Investigators said some of the accused remain confident that the cases may not result in convictions, arguing that many complaints have been filed by third parties and that the prosecution may face legal challenges in proving the charges in court.

Police said investigations into financial transactions, digital evidence and additional suspects are continuing. Khammam police commissioner Sunil Dutt told TNIE that all accused identified in the cyber fraud cases had been arrested despite “huge pressure” and that police had focused on areas vulnerable to cyber crime.