Telangana ranks first in India for tackling cybercrime

HYDERABAD: In a nationwide PRAGATI review meeting conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on August 6, Telangana emerged as the top-performing state in tackling cybercrime.

The state secured the overall first rank across nine key parameters, including setting up the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C), implementation of e-Zero FIR, Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM), Money Restoration Module (MRM) for refunding cyber fraud losses, Sahyog Portal usage for unlawful content takedown, Samanvaya Portal utilisation, cybercrime hotspot monitoring, capacity building of law enforcement officers, and Information, Education and Communication initiatives.

The PRAGATI review assessed the performance of states and union territories in combating cybercrime and evaluated the utilisation of digital platforms developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

During the review, Telangana was recognised for establishing the country’s first S4C, implementing e-Zero FIR, and effectively using key I4C platforms, including the Samanvaya Portal, Sahyog Portal, GRM Portal, and Money Restoration Module.

As part of its citizen-focused initiatives, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has launched a dedicated helpline number, 8712665600, to assist citizens with grievances related to GRM and MRM through telephonic support.

TGCSB has also released instructional videos on its official social media platforms to help citizens understand the features and usage of the GRM and MRM systems.

The Bureau urged citizens to actively use digital platforms developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, including the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, GRM and MRM, for timely reporting, grievance resolution and recovery of cyber fraud losses.