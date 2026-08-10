Maid gets bail in Jubilee Hills ‘rich minor girls trap’ case

HYDERABAD: The Nampally court granted bail to a 26-year-old maid accused in the Jubilee Hills Rich Kids Trap case.

According to the police, the case originated from a complaint by the victim’s mother in April 2025 regarding her daughter’s relationship with Chandra Shekar Azad, who allegedly contacted her through Instagram. Police said the girl continued communicating with him despite her parents’ intervention.

The prosecution alleged that the victim later took the phone of the accused, who was the wife of the family’s driver, to contact Azad.

She allegedly demanded `50,000 from the girl and threatened to disclose her relationship to her parents. Police told the court that the victim subsequently gave the maid around `9 lakh on multiple occasions. She also allegedly gave around `10 lakh to Azad between January and April 2026.

Police further alleged that Azad sexually assaulted the girl at her house on March 23, 2026, when no one else was present. Following the disclosure, police registered a POCSO case.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing electronic evidence, including Instagram data, which it said supported the allegations.

The defence said she had been in custody since May 18 and was filing her third bail plea. It also cited her 13-week pregnancy and related health issues.

After hearing both sides, the court granted her bail on a personal bond.