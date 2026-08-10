NALSAR students oppose CJI as convocation guest

HYDERABAD: Over 450 NALSAR University of Law students have opposed the proposed invitation to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest for the university’s upcoming convocation.

Though NALSAR has not announced the date or confirmed his participation, students submitted a representation to vice-chancellor Dr Srikrishna Deva Rao on July 23, citing the CJI’s recent remarks and conduct during proceedings concerning protests over the NEET examination controversy and alleged police brutality.

They urged the university to reconsider the invitation and consult the graduating batch before taking a final decision.